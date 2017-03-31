Mosque complex to take shape in Mississauga

Unlike the last time Mississauga was wracked by protests over the application for a mosque opposite the Meadowvale Town Centre, the latest Islamic Centre proposed to be built at 3520 Odyssey Drive, between Ninth Line and Eglinton Ave, West is not expected to elicit the kind of protests and vitriol given its location.

The Muslim Neighbour Nexus (MNN) a registered charity organization has plans to build a sort of a complex which will include shops, a private Islamic school, a community hall to serve the religious and social needs of the surrounding community said to have a significant number of Muslim residents.

The land was purchased from the Erin Mills Development Corporation which falls in Ward 8.

It is zoned for commercial-industrial use, which allows places of worship to function even though these non-profit organizations claim tax exemption and aren’t necessarily contributing a great deal in terms of creating jobs or providing taxes to the city. However the land surrounding the Islamic Centre, will contain some revenue, tax and employment generating businesses that are expected to take shape.

There is optimism that the proposed Islamic Centre won’t impact traffic or residents since there aren’t housing sub-divisions around the proposed site. These have been the concerns in other areas around the GTA that have left a bitter after taste and rancor in those communities.

Furthermore its located in the Churchill Meadows area where a vast majority of residents belong to the Muslim faith and support a place of worship that is convenient. This should really be a positive development for all concerned. – CINEWS