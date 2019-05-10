Most Brampton residents support an intact Peel Region

A majority of Bramptonians want the Peel Region to stay in its current state. This is the resounding message that has been received by residents who’ve spoken or weighed in online during a town-hall meeting recently that dwelled on the province’s ongoing regional governance review and the future of the 45-year regional partnership between Brampton, Mississauga and Caledon.

Caledon council has similarly thrown its support behind maintaining the current status quo.

In Mississauga meanwhile there seems to be a greater appetite for change in the form of Mississauga taking itself out of the region.

During a telephone town hall on April 24, two-thirds of respondents in support of keeping the region as is. Brampton council provided the town hall survey results at its regular meeting on May 1.

Among respondents, 66 per cent of Bramptonians wanted to keep things as is. Twenty-eight per cent wished to see the Region of Peel amalgamate into a single large City of Peel, while only six per cent were in favour of dissolution.

The potential cost to taxpayers was the most important parameter among respondents at 47 per cent. Twenty-nine per cent listed fair and full representation, with 18 per cent citing streamlining of services as their top priority.

Only six per cent of respondents saw “independence and stronger self-identity” as their top priority.

Peel Region council is eagerly awaiting the results of an independent review by Ernst & Young of all four municipalities’ books, which is expected to lay out the potential financial implications involved in all three eventualities the province could settle on.

An earlier report by Deloitte Canada showed dissolution and amalgamation would be the costliest option for taxpayers in all three cities, while maintaining the region as is would be the cheapest.

Residents can weigh in online on the city’s website at www.brampton.ca until May 13.

All residents are urged to have their say in this very important matter that will almost certainly have financial implications. -CINEWS