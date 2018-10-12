Most Indian women define feminism as equality between genders

New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) As many as 96 per cent of Indian women defined feminism as equality between all genders, reveals a survey.

According to the data gathered from the users of OkCupid, which is an international dating service, in India, 87 per cent of men and 96 per cent of women defined feminism as equality between all genders, read a statement.

There were over 1,400 respondents in the age group of 18-35 from all over India.

As many as 88 per cent of men and 93 per cent of women think that the responsibility of running the house and raising children should be split equally between partners.

It was found that 86 per cent of men and 95 per cent of women believe that women should refuse to marry into a family that asks for dowry.

–IANS

