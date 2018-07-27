Most TMC leaders leave Silchar, Bengali groups slam TMC

Guwahati, Aug 3 (IANS) The last two members of a Trinamool Congress delegation which arrived in Silchar in Assam’s Barak Valley on Thursday and were confined to the airport are likely to leave on Friday.

Cachar Deputy Commissioner Lakshmanan S. on Friday said that while six of them had left for Kolkata, two others were still in the airport waiting for their flight to Delhi.

The eight-member delegation that flew into Silchar on Thursday to assess the situation after the publication of the draft National Register of Citizens (NRC) was confined to a room in Silchar airport.

The delegation was tipped to meet people in Silchar. They were not allowed to go outside the airport on the ground that orders prohibiting the assembly of four or more people were in force in the town.

The six Trinamool MPs and two MLAs from West Bengal were also supposed to visit Guwahati.

Meanwhile, the All Assam Bengali Yuba Chatra Parishad has condemned the TMC’s stand over the NRC and accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of making statements to gain political mileage.

“None of the Hindu Bengali in Assam is threatened for non-inclusion of their names in the NRC. This is just a draft NRC and time has been given to all genuine Indian citizens to enter their names in the final NRC,” the group’s chief adviser Sukumar Biswas told IANS.

“There is peace in Assam and no one is worried. Mamata didi did not stand with us when we required her. However, now she has sent her party members to aggravate the situation,” Biswas said. He said no Hindu Bengali in Assam supported the TMC stand.

