Mother among four arrested for selling infant in Goa

Panaji, April 7 (IANS) Goa Police on Saturday arrested four persons, including the mother of an 11-month-old baby boy, who was allegedly sold to a 34-year-old man for Rs. 2 lakh last month.

Harish Madkaikar, the Police Inspector in-charge of the Ponda Police Station, said the accused mother sold her son to one Amar Morje, 32, because she was in need of money.

“The boy was sold by the mother without information to the father who was not in Goa when the incident occurred. All the four accused — the mother, two brokers Yogesh Gosavi and Anant Damji, and the buyer — have been arrested and booked under the relevant sections of the anti-child trafficking law,” Madkaikar told reporters.

The official said that Morje, a resident of Pernem sub district in North Goa, though married was childless and agreed to buy the baby from the two brokers, who were known to him.

