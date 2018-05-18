Mother claims toddler raped

New Delhi, May 19 (IANS) A woman has alleged that her one and half year old daughter was raped in Jafrabad area in the state capital, police said on Saturday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Rajendra Prasad Meena told IANS that although medical test of the girl does not suggest anything otherwise, the mother insists that she saw the crime happening on Friday afternoon.

The woman said she was washing clothes when she heard her daughter’s scream.

She saw a man named Sarvesh “vulgarly treating” the toddler.

A complaint was registered but there was no further action as the medical reports were normal.

–IANS

