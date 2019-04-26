Mother, infant crushed to death by speeding truck

Agra, May 1 (IANS) A speeding truck crushed to death a young woman and her eight-month-old daughter near Achnera police station in Agra early on Wednesday.

Police said that Rakesh, a resident of a nearby village, had come to Achnera with his wife Manisha and daughter Amrita on his motorcycle. “He asked his wife to wait for him while he went to buy some items from the market. In his absence, a speeding truck ran over the two, resulting in instant death.”

A huge crowd ran after the truck and caught the driver Rameshwar, who was handed over to the police. On his return, Rakesh fainted when he saw the bodies.

Achnera Police Station in-charge Inspector Sher Singh said that the bodies had been sent for post-mortem and the driver had been arrested.

