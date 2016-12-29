Mother of four killed for ‘honour’ in Pakistan

Islamabad, Dec 29 (IANS) A mother of four was allegedly killed by her brother in a suspected “honour killing” in Pakistan’s Sindh province on Thursday, police said.

Police claimed that Ghulam Hussain Gopang confessed to the murder upon his arrest, Dawn reported.

Gopang who lives in Gopang village of Khairpur district said he was motivated to commit the crime on the suspicion that his sister was in an illicit relationship with a local man, police claimed.

The woman’s husband, Maher Gopang, did not comment on his wife’s murder.

–IANS

ahm/bg