Moto G6 Plus with 6GB RAM in India for Rs 22,499

New Delhi, Sep 10 (IANS) Lenovo-owned Motorola on Monday launched Moto G6 Plus with latest camera technology and fast-charging feature in India for Rs 22,499.

Powered by a 2.2 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 chipset, the smartphone houses 6GB RAM and 64GB internal memory that can be expanded up to 256GB.

“Featuring a 3D glass back, the Moto G6 Plus features a 12MP+5MP dual rear cameras with dual autofocus pixel technology and smart camera software such as spot colour, selective b&w, face unlock and QR code scanner,” the company said in a statement.

It also has Google Lens integrated into the camera software for seamless object and landmark recognition.

The 16MP front camera comes with features like group selfie, beautification, manual mode, time lapse and slow motion video recording.

The smartphone comes with 5.9-inch full HD+ max vision display with 18:9 aspect ratio and integrated Dolby Audio preset modes.

The phone is fueled by a 3200mAh battery and a “TurboPower” 15w charger has been provided in the box.

Moto G6 Plus is available on Amazon India, Moto Hubs, and Motorola’s offline retail partners in indigo black colour.

Launch offers for Paytm Mall users include Rs 3,000 cashback for purchases made using the app, while Jio users will get a cash back of Rs 4,450 on recharges of Rs 198 and Rs 299.

–IANS

