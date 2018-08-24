MotoGP British Grand Prix delayed due to heavy rain

Silverstone (England), Aug 26 (IANS) The MotoGP British Grand Prix was delayed on Sunday due to heavy rain, with race organizers appearing to imply the race could be cancelled.

Organisers had brought the start forward 11.30 am local time in hopes of avoiding bad weather, but the safety car at Silverstone Circuit confirmed rainwater had pooled at the exits of turns 1, 7 and 8, reports Efe.

“Racing can only take place today under safe conditions. There is no option to hold the British GP tomorrow,” race directors said in a message posted via the official MotoGP Twitter.

“A decision on if and when will be made ASAP,” the brief statement concluded.

Saturday’s qualifying, in which Ducati rider Jorge Lorenzo of Spain earned pole position, was marred by a crash in which fellow Spaniard and Ducati teammate Tito Rabat suffered a triple leg fracture and had to be airlifted to the hospital.

