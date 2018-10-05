MotoGP rider Petrucci hopes to race in India

New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANS) Overwhelmed at the welcome on his maiden visit to the country, Italian MotoGP rider Danilo Petrucci on Tuesday expressed his desire to race in India.

“I would love to race in India very soon…hopefully we have one of our races in this country. The warmth and love I received here is fantastic,” Petrucci said on the sidelines of the launch of Shell Lubricants’ new semi synthetic engine oil.

The event witnessed participation from auto-aficionados and bikers who had the opportunity to meet and interact with one of the world’s most acclaimed MotoGP riders.

Petrucci also spoke about his experiences in riding high-performance bikes on intensely competitive tracks and the crucial role of the right lubricant in maintaining bike engine health.

Talking about the critical role of the right oil in ensuring engine health, Petrucci said: “There is increasing enthusiasm in the youth for riding higher cc bikes, and using the right lubricant is critical in ensuring the engine health of these. Shell’s involvement in premier class motorcycle racing has helped develop the Shell Advance lubricant range for the road.”

–IANS

tri/