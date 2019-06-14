Motorola launches One Vision in India for Rs 19,999

New Delhi, June 20 (IANS) Refreshing its line-up in India, Lenovo-owned Motorola on Thursday launched company’s One Vision smartphone with 48 MP camera and Android One OS for Rs 19,999.

With an elegant, narrow design that makes it easy to hold and use with one hand, the phone boasts an industry-first 21:9 CinemaVision 6.3-inch Full HD+ display.

“To maximise your movies and video experience on the go and an edge-to-edge movie theatre feel, the ultra-wide cinematic display is supported by 128 GB (expandable up to 512 GB) storage capacity,” the company said in a statement.

The 48 MP rear camera comes equipped with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and night vision mode. The device is equipped with a 25 MP front-facing camera.

There are artificial intelligence (AI) features, like smart composition, auto smile capture, portrait lighting, shot optimisation and Google Lens integration.

“We will continue to partner with Google to exceed software requirements and deliver monthly security updates for three years, an up-to-date OS and a simple interface through Android One,” the company said.

