Mountaineering institute team scales Everest

New Delhi, June 6 (IANS) An eight-member team from the National Institute for Mountaineering and Allied Sports has scaled Mount Everest, an official statement said on Wednesday.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman flagged-in the expedition team, led by Colonel Sarfraz Singh, at Dirang in Arunachal Pradesh on its return after scaling the world’s highest peak on May 19 and 20.

“The expedition started from South Ridge of the Everest from Nepal side on April 2 from Lukla to Everest Base camp via Namche,” said the Defence Ministry statement.

The team scaled Mount Lobuche in Nepal on April 20 as part of acclimatisation and final conditioning training. The rotational training to higher camps was carried out by the team up to the third camp from April 22 to May 10.

