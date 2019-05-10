Move on from dresses for stylish summer holiday

New Delhi, May 12 (IANS) Ditch the dresses and glam up for your summer vacation with a suitcase packed with something new.

Ritika Taneja, Head Category Management at ShopClues and Jankee and Stuti Desai, Founders of The Fancy Pants Store, give out fashion tips that will ensure you travel in style without carrying a dress.

* Denim skirt: You can never go wrong with a denim skirt on a vacation. Pair this with a one-piece for that dressy look. Or, just put on a tank top and a bolero jacket if you’re heading out for a mid-day break or even dinner at a nearby eatery.

* Co-Ords: Invest in a pair of co-ords for your holiday wardrobe. You could also opt for a yellow or pastel hue to add an unexpected element to your holiday look. Co-ords are etching their way into wardrobe staples and come in lots of combinations.

Depending on your destination, you can choose a crop top with shorts, a high slit skirt with a strappy top or even a holiday stunner like long flared pants with a slogan tube top and a jacket.

* Playsuit: We would recommend a printed playsuit or jumpsuit because it brings a really fun vibe to a holiday outfit. It’s comfortable but still so chic. With the right accessories, it’s a look you can take from a day of sightseeing to a fancy dinner. You can pick one that is fit and flair for a flirty, feminine look. Accessorise it with a hair band and a stack of bracelets to complete your look.

* High-waist trousers: If you’re not a beach person and prefer to just soak in the spirit of a new place making memories with great photographs, high-waist linen trousers are your best bet. Pair them with a bikini top and a silk scarf with large gold hoops and a dainty layered necklace for that perfect look.

–IANS

sug/rb/bg