Movement towards digital transactions to continue: Modi

New Delhi, Jan 28 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India would continue moving towards digital transactions to make the country a less cash society — an initiative following the spiking of old 500 and 1,000 rupee notes.

“Let’s continue the movement towards digital transactions,” Modi said, addressing a rally of cadets and officers of the National Cadet Corps here.

“India and particularly India’s youth are adapting to (the) technology very fast,” he said and appreciated the role of NCC cadets in the society.

Modi said he felt “confident about the future of India and proud of our Yuva Shakti (youth power)”.

