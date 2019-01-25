Movie-inspired minor threatened to blow up Ghaziabad on R-Day

Ghaziabad, Jan 27 (IANS) Inspired by movie “A Wednesday”, a minor in Ghaziabad threatened to rock the city by planting bombs on January 26, 2019 — the Republic Day, police said on Sunday.

On January 24 evening and also the next morning, the UP 100 received a threatening call on its internet portal. The person threatened that he would plant bombs at several strategic locations in Kavi Nagar Police Station area and blast them simultaneously, according to the police.

The threat being of grave nature, the police registered a case and initiated an investigation.

During the investigation, it was found that the call had been made from a laptop connected to wifi in Hans Apartments, Radiant School, in RK Puram, falling within Kavi Nagar Police Station limits of Ghaziabad.

The investigation officer, who solved the mystery fast, found that the threat had been issued by a minor. To mislead the police, the accused who issued the threat gave the mobile number of a family friend on the portal.

However, during interrogation, he gave in and confessed to the crime. But, as the local residents collectively requested the police to be lenient, they released the boy with a warning, said Superintendent of Police (City) Shlok Kumar.

