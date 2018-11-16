Movies great medium to create good awareness, says Revathi

Mumbai, Nov 17 (IANS) Actress Revathi, who features in the short film “Udne do”, says cinema is a great medium to create awareness about several social issues.

“I really appreciate USK Foundation to give Aarti the freedom and space to make this film. When I heard the script, I was worried whether the film would be made the way it should be. I think movie is a great medium that helps create good awareness,” Revathi said in a statement.

Usha Kakade, Chairperson of OSR Ventures and founder of Gravittus Foundation, has been actively working towards the cause of child sexual abuse, and one of her foundation’s initiatives is ‘Good Touch Bad Touch’.

She has now come up with a short film “Udne Do”, featuring Revathi as a school principal. Produced by the Gravittus Foundation and directed by Aarti S. Bagdi, the makers of “Udne Do” launched the trailer in Mumbai on Friday.

“I am sure that this film will leave a mark and will educate and make aware the parents and educational institutions. We need to know and understand our children well so that we could aim for a better society and the country at large. We need to give them a safer world so that they can fly with their dreams,” Revathi added.

The short film is based on the ‘Good Touch Bad Touch’ topic.

Kakade said: “During our interaction with the kids, we got to know some really disturbing stories and facts and to eradicate this issue, we came up with a short film, ‘Udne Do’ aims to reach out to more children and their parents and make them more aware. It’s an ode to those innocent dreams.”

–IANS

sug/dc/vm