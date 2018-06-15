Entertainment

Moving into my abode a step closer to my perfect home: Sidharth

Mumbai, June 21 (IANS) Actor Sidharth Malhotra, who is shifting to a new centrally located abode in Bandra here, says it is a step close to his “perfect home” as it will reflect his preference and personality.

“It is always exciting to move to a new space. I needed a bigger apartment since my parents often visit me. They say, ‘Create a space that reflects your personality’. And you know what? I am exactly doing that,” Sidharth said in a statement to IANS.

The Delhi boy shifted to Mumbai to pursue a career in showbiz over a decade ago.

“While I have spent most of my growing years in Delhi, Mumbai has become very close to my heart too. I moved out of Delhi in 2007 and shifted in a co-sharing apartment in Mumbai. While I think of the past, each day was fun and a new adventure. Moving into my new abode is a step closer to my perfect home,” he added.

Sidharth began his tryst in Bollywood with Karan Johar’s “Student Of The Year”. He has since starred in movies like “Hasee Toh Phasee”, “Ek Villain”, “Brothers”, “Kapoor &amp; Sons”, “Baar Baar Dekho” and “Ittefaq”.

He has been roped in to play the lead role in a biopic on Kargil war hero Vikram Batra. It is being produced by Karan and directed by Vishnu Varadhan.

