‘Mowgli…’ team coming to India for world premiere

Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) Filmmaker Andy Serkis along with Christian Bale and Freida Pinto will visit Mumbai for the world premiere of their film “Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle”.

The Netflix film will premiere here on November 25. The director’s son, Louis Ashbourne Serkis, and newcomer Rohan Chand, who plays Mowgli in the film, will also join the team for the event, a statement said.

The cast will walk the red-carpet and attend the world premiere screening in Mumbai.

“Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle” will bring the world of Rudyard Kipling’s 1864 classic “The Jungle Book” alive on the big screen, splashed with shades of grey.

“The Jungle Book” tells the story of an Indian boy named Mowgli, wandering in an enchanting Indian forest with an entourage of his animal friends and fighting for survival.

Mowgli’s adventures have made way for several adaptations like the popular eponymous 1967 animated film or Jon Favreau’s similarly titled re-imagination.

Netflix bought the film from Warner Bros. in July. The acquisition is believed to be one of Netflix’s costliest ever purchases. Warner had planned to release the movie in October.

The move is also in line with commitments to give theatrical releases to Alfonso Cuaron’s “Roma,” the Coen brothers’ “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” and “Bird Box.”

The movie will be available to Netflix members worldwide from December 7.

The cast includes Bale as Bagheera, Cate Blanchett as Kaa, Serkis as Baloo, Naomie Harris as Nisha, Peter Mullan as Akela, Louis as Bhoot Aand Benedict Cumberbatch as Shere Khan with Matthew Rhys and Freida playing key characters from the local village.

