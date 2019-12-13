MP Assembly’s Winter session begins, stormy part ahead

Bhopal, Dec 18 (IANS) The opening day’s proceedings of the Winter Session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly on Tuesday concluded in less than an hour after paying homage to former Chief Ministers, Babulal Gaur and Kailash Joshi, who passed away during the interregnum since the Monsoon session.

The current session, scheduled to run till December 23, is expected to be stormy. The House will have five sittings during week-long session. According to Principal Secretary, Assembly, A.P. Singh as many as 2,125 questions have been received by the Assembly Secretariat.

The opposition, led by BJP that held its legislature party meeting, decided to corner the Kamal Nath government on diverse issues like the reinstatement of party MLA Prahlad Lodhi’s membership, farmers’ plight and the government’s failure to fulfil its promise of their loan waiver, urea crisis, anomalies about electricity bills, unemployment and law and order failure. The ruling party claims to be prepared to respond to the opposition charges.

The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) met at the Chief Minister’s House for nearly 90 minutes where Kamal Nath directed MLAs and ministers to forcefully and confidently deal with the opposition.

Jhabua MLA Kantilal Bhuria noted that the Assembly session will start on the day the Congress government completes a year in the office. “There is so much the party and government can look back with satisfaction. Most promises that the government made while being sworn in a year ago have been fulfilled under the leadership of Kamal Nath. The BJP had promoted nurtured mafias for 15 years and now the Kamal Nath government is eradicating them,” he said.

Cabinet Minister Arif Aqeel said that if the BJP tried to play extra smart, one or two MLAs could desert the party. Another minister Omkar Singh Markam said that the BJP cannot solely blame the Congress if the farmers’ lot has not improved to the expected level, as the 28 MP from the BJP have done little to help the farmers whom they represent in the parliament.

Sports Minister Jeetu Patwari said that BJP leaders are siding with mafias, with party General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya supporting the mafia in Indore and state party President Rakesh Singh questioning the action taken against the mafia in Jabalpur and Bhopal.

