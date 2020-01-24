MP BJP leader held for objectionable remark against Collector

Bhopal, Jan 25 (IANS) BJP leader and former state minister Badrilal Yadav, who made objectionable remarks against Rajgarh Collector Nidhi Nivedita, was arrested on Friday. He was later released on bail against a personal bond of Rs 20,000.

While addressing a gathering in Biaora in Rajgarh district on Wednesday, Yadav made an objectionable statement on the Rajgarh Collector. He said the Collector feeds the Congressmen on her lap and slaps BJP members. The Congress had raised strong objections to the statement made by Yadav.

BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Aggarwal said the party had disowned Yadav’s disputed statement. He said his parry believed in protesting democratically.

Yadav had made the speech in the presence of former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, State BJP President Rakesh Singh, Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargava and party General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya. They ignored Yadav’s outrageous speech and filed an FIR against the Collector for slapping a BJP worker.

Rajgarh Superintendent of Police (SP) Pradeep Sharma said that former state minister Badrilal Yadav was arrested from his residence on Friday. A case was registered against him on Thursday under Sections 294 and 188 of the IPC.

Sharma said Yadav was produced before the first class judge’s court who released him on bail on a personal bond of Rs 20,000.

Inspector D.P. Lohia, in-charge of Biaora City Police Station, said that apart from this case, Yadav was also arrested in an old case under Section 188 of the IPC. He was released on bail in this case too.

Collector Nidhi Nivedita and her deputy Priya Verma had allegedly manhandled some protesters for using abusive language against police officers and senior officials who acted against them for violating restrictive orders under Section 144. The rallyists had also physically attacked the Collector and her deputy.

In another significant case against another political leader, special court judge Suresh Singh, designated to deal with criminal cases against elected leaders, on Friday sentenced former minister and current MLA from Bhojpur, Surendra Patwa, to six months’ jail and imposed a fine of Rs 30 lakh for failing to repay loans taken from a finance company.

A bungalow belonging to Patwa in Indore was already attached by the district magistrate’s court for non-recovery of loan amount. Patwa is the nephew and political heir of former Chief Minister Sunderlal Patwa.

He had mortgaged his property to borrow Rs 14 crore from a Jaipur firm. He was already facing prosecution.

In 2017, Patwa borrowed Rs 12 lakh from Prakash, a resident of Indore, and Rs 8 lakh from his spouse Meenakshi. He had handed them cheques for Rs 20 lakh, which had bounced. Patwa was therefore asked to pay the couple Rs 30 lakh.

