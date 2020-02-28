MP Congress MLA Hardeep Dang resigns

Bhopal, March 5 (IANS) Congress MLA Hardeep Singh Dang has resigned amid horse-trading of MLAs in Madhya Pradesh. Dung has sent his resignation to the Speaker.

Recently, 10 Madhya Pradesh MLAs had gone missing, with the Congress accusing the BJP of holding these MLAs hostage. Six of these MLAs have returned but four have still not returned to Bhopal.

Dang sent his resignation to Speaker Narmada Prasad Prajapati on Thursday night.

He claimed that he though he has been elected a second time from Suwasra in Mandsaur, no minister and officials are listening to him that led to his resignation.

–IANS

hindi-kr