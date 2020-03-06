MP crisis: BJP, Congress hold separate meetings in Bhopal

Bhopal, March 10 (IANS) After Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the primary membership of the Congress, senior Madhya Pradesh party leaders went into a huddle at the residence of chief minister Kamal Nath.

Several ministers also arrived at the chief minister’s residence to chalk a strategy for the next course of action.

Sources said several BJP legislators are in touch with the Congress leadership in the state while the rebel Congress legislators belonging to Scindia camp are all set to quit Congress and join the BJP.

At least 17 Congress legislators have gone incommunicado and are set to join the BJP and are likely to be made minister in Madhya Pradesh if the Kamal Nath government falls.

Meanwhile, Cabinet minister in Kamal Nath government Jitu Patwari on Tuesday lashed out at Jyotiraditya Scindia and the royal dynasty and how the Scindia dunasty has been stooge of the British.

Meanwhile, an important meeting of the BJP is going on in Bhopal at the party headquarters where Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, state BJP chief B.D. Sharma among others are in attendance, to chalk out a strategy to form the next government in Madhya Pradesh. A meeting of the BJP legislators will also be held on Tuesday evening to elect a leader.

–IANS

