MP crisis: Cong MLA resignations remain contentious issue

Bhopal, March 12 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Speaker Narmada Prasad Prajapati would have the most crucial role as the sole arbiter of whether to accept the resignations of the 22 rebel Congress MLAs holed up in Bengaluru.

Interestingly the resignations were first sent by e-mail to the Speaker and their hard copies were sent subsequently by air – of all persons, a BJP MLA Bhupendra Singh acted as the courier. Yet the BJP insists that the resignations are an internal matter of the Congress.

Assembly Principal Secretary A.P. Singh it was the Speaker’s prerogative to take a decision when to take up a floor test. Sources close to the Speaker say he would want a one-on-one meeting with the 22 rebel MLAs over the Congress’ charge that their resignations have been taken under duress. He might also get their statements videographed.

The Speaker was empowered to seek proof of the rebel MLAs’ journey to Bengaluru where they are staying for last three days as the Congress has already accused the BJP of holding them hostage. The charge that their journey and hospitality offered to them in Bengaluru was sponsored can be probed as it amounts to corrupt practice.

The Congress argues the MLAs’ resignations could have been taken under duress and the Speaker can get them verified by insisting on the physical presence of the concerned MLAs in the 228-member Assembly.

Both Congress and BJP made loud claims on Thursday over the validity of the 22 rebel Congress MLAs’ resignations. The BJP is calling for a floor test on the very first day of the Budget session before the Governor’s address. The Congress on the other hand wants it as part of the Rajya Sabha elections on March 26.

Congress argues that Karnataka police is acting on the call of BJP dispensation in Karnataka and the MLAs kept in “captivity” at Bengaluru are being denied access even to their relatives.

Congress said it sent some of its ministers along with the father of one of the MLAs and they were manhandled. Former state Advocate General Vivek Tankha said the party would move the Supreme Court against the manhandling and arrest of two MP ministers in Karnataka, calling it is a “direct attack on democracy”.

To arrange a meeting between a rebel MLA and his father, two ministers Jitu Patwari and Lakhan Singh were detained by the police in Bengaluru, Tankha said. The episode reminds one of the developments in Karnataka before the installation of the Yediyurappa government there.

The Congress was accusing the BJP of trying to topple the MP government with allurements  a charge BJP is denying constently.

The BJP on Thursday claimed that since the government is reduced to a minority with the resignation of 22 rebels it has no right to get the Governor to address the members or present the budget. BJP chief whip in the assembly Narottam Mishra and former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the BJP will request for a floor test on March 16.

The Congress argues the ministers’ resignations could have been taken under duress and the Speaker can get them verified by insisting on the physical presence of the concerned MLAs in the 228-member assembly. Before the rebellion, its tally was 114. It also has the support of four independents. The two BSP and one SP MLAs may switch to BJP without incurring disqualification.

If the resignations of the 22 MLAs are accepted, the strength of the Assembly will dip to 206. The Congress on its own will then be left with 92 seats while the BJP has 107 seats with the magic number for a majority being 104.

As per the schedule of the House now, the Budget session will start with Governor’s address on March 16 after which the House could be adjourned for the day. On March 17, the House would condole the death of a BJP MLA, who passed away between sessions. On March 18, the Budget will be tabled. The next day, there will be a vote of thank to the Governor’s address.

Former Advocate General Purushendra Kaurav said that the Supreme Court in the matter of the recent Karnataka Assembly case has clearly held that the Speaker has a limited role in accepting and rejecting resignations.

–IANS

naidu/kr