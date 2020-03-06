MP crisis: Cong sending 3 leaders to Bhopal for damage control

Bhopal, March 11 (IANS) A day after Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the Congress along with 22 MLAs, pushing the Kamal Nath government to the brink, the party has decided to send three top leaders to Bhopal from Delhi for damage control. The leaders are likely to submit a report to the Congress high command in a few days.

Congress leaders Mukul Wasnik, Harish Rawat and Deepak Bawaria are being sent to Madhya Pradesh. They will hold consultations with chief minister Kamal Nath to find ways to tackle the situation in the wake of 22 party MLAs belonging to the Scindia camp submitting their resignations.

They will also try to establish contact with the rebel MLAs lodged in a Bengaluru resort.

Sudhanshu Tripathi, national secretary of the Congress, was on Tuesday sent to Bhopal on the direction of the party high command to take stock of the situation. Tripathi took part in the meeting chaired by chief minister Kamal Nath. A total of 94 Congress MLAs were present at that meeting.

The Madhya Pradesh Congress put up a brave face and expressed confidence in the Kamal Nath-led government and said it will survive as it has the requisite numbers.

Meanwhile, the Congress on Wednesday decided to move 94 of its MLAs to Jaipur to safeguard them from poaching after the BJP shifted their MLAs to Gurugram on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Jyotiraditya Scindia walked out of the Congress along with 22 state legislators, pushing the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh to the brink of collapse.

–IANS

