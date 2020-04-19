MP doctor documenting Covid tests gets infected himself

Indore, April 19 (IANS) A doctor, working as demonstrator in the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College’s Physiology Department but pressed for duty in the virology lab to documents details related to Covid-19 samples testing, has been found infected with coronavirus, college authorities said on Sunday.

The doctor had nothing to do with the testing or examination of the samples in the laboratory, they said.

The Dean said that the infected doctor has been directed to be admitted in the hospital and his condition is okay. The college employees and others in contact with him have been isolated.

Several patients are currently being tested for Covid-19 in the college’s virology lab. They samples are of patients from Indore as well as other districts from western Madhya Pradesh.

Coronavirus infection was also found in a female resident doctor, a nurse and some other employees of the government-run Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital (MYH), which is attached to the medical college.

