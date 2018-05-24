MP farmers’ agitation from Friday; milk, vegetable shortage likely

Bhopal, May 31 (IANS) On the first anniversary of death of seven farmers due to beating and firing by police in Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh on June 6 last year, the farmers are going to launch “Gaon Bandh” (village blockade) agitation from Friday, said a farmer representative on Thursday.

During the period, no eatables would be supplied from villages to cities in the state. Although the state government has made arrangements to minimise the impact of agitation, cities are set to see shortage of items like vegetables and milk.

Chief of Aam Kisan Union Kedar Sirohi told IANS that the agitation enjoys the support of more than 150 farmers organisation. Besides, all 50 Panchayats of the state have also announced to fight for the rights of farmers.

“The government responds to the rightful demands of the farmers with lathis and bullets. June 6 is a black day for farmers. Nothing will be supplied by villages to cities for the next 10 days, neither will anything be brought from the cities during the period,” Sirohi said.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, who reached Bhopal on Thursday, however, dubbed the farmers’ agitation as an agitation of the Congress party.

“The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state is working for the welfare of farmers and it has taken several big decisions in their interest,” he said.

BJP Rajya Sabha member from Madhya Pradesh Prabhat Jha also said that the Congress was solely responsible for the violence during last year’s agitation.

Responding to the charge, state Congress chief Kamal Nath said it is very surprising that those who ordered fired at the farmers demanding their due are now trying to shift the blame for violence on his party.

On being asked by reporters to comment on the proposed farmers’ agitation, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan declined to say anything.

Ahead of the agitation, the Mandsaur district administration has made elaborate security arrangements. Some farmers have also been made to sign surety bonds that asks them to ensure that they would not indulge in violence.

