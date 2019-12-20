MP govt draws up plan to resolve Bundelkhand water crisis

Bhopal, Dec 26 (IANS) Bundelkhand, which is synonymous with poverty, hunger and a long standing history of drought, could change now as the government has prepared a blueprint to make the whole area water sufficient.

The government of Madhya Pradesh, in order to conserve water, has drawn up a plan to stop the wastage of water.

The region of Bundelkhand, which comprises of seven districts of Madhya Pradesh and seven districts of Uttar Pradesh, faces similar problems on both sides.

Due to drought, the region is deficient in drinking water. This is repeated year after year and the situation has gone from bad to worse.

Brijendra Singh Rathore, a minister in the Kamal Nath government, said he has drawn a roadmap to address this issue.

According to the plan, the rivers will be linked to village ponds to ensure availability of water all the year round.

Rathore while talking to IANS said: “Every year the rivers are full of water in the rainy season. But all the water is wasted. If we can stop the wastage and conserve water, the fate of the area can be changed. There is a plan to bring the river water to the village ponds. Once it will be implemented, the problem of drought will also be solved. Also, agriculture will get a major boost and migration will stop.”

Rathore said, “We have approached the central government on the issue.”

Once the region has enough water, efforts will also be made to develop the area as a tourist hub. A campaign is underway to provide necessary facilities at all tourist destinations.

Orchha and Khajuraho are being developed as tourist circuits, so that the tourists coming here can stay for four to five days and enjoy their natural beauty.

