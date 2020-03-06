MP govt unleashes EOW on Scindia

Bhopal, March 12 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Thursday dug up a six-year-old case to needle Jyotiraditya Sinha and his family after he quit the Congress and joined the BJP.

The EOW seeks to re-verify facts about a complaint that alleged the Scindias had falsified a property document to sell an undersized piece of land to the complainant in Gwalior measuring 6,000 sq feet less than claimed.

Vendetta has apparently begun just 24 hours after Scindia joined the BJP on Wednesday to push the Congress government in MP to the brink of collapse.

“Yes an order has been given for re-verification of the facts in the complaint of one Surendra Shrivastava,” an official of EOW said on Thursday evening.

EOW said Surendra Shrivastava on Thursday filed a complaint against Scindia and his family that they falsified a registry document and sold him 6,000 sq feet less land at Mahalgaon, Gwalior in 2009. He had first lodged a complaint with EOW on March 26, 2014 which was investigated and closed in 2018, the EOW official said.

“Now as he has again petitioned us we will re-verify the acts in his complaint,” the official said.

–IANS

naidu/kr