MP MLAs in a flux: Congress leaders start camping in Delhi

New Delhi/Bhopal, March 9 (IANS) Amid the ongoing political upheaval in Madhya Pradesh, senior Congress legislators and supporters of party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia started camping in Delhi from Monday.

Since the past one week, there has been a buzz that attempts were being made to destabilise the Kamal Nath government in the state. Ten MLAs of the ruling Congress abruptly left the state, out of which eight have returned.

A source close to Scindia told IANS that more than a dozen Congress MLAs are in Delhi and they have switched off their cell phones. There are also reports that some of the party legislators might be in touch with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The source said that the pro-Scindia supporters and MLAs want Scindia to be made the state party president along with a Rajya Sabha nomination.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath met Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi on Monday to discuss the latest developments in the state.

In the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly, the Congress has 114 MLAs and the BJP has 107. Out of the rest, the BSP has two and the Samajwadi Party has one. Four are Independent MLAs, while two seats are currently vacant.

–IANS

hindi-sdr/bg