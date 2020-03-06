MP rebel Congress MLAs want to return: K’taka MP Hussain

New Delhi, March 12 (IANS) Rajya Sabha Congress member Syed Naseer Hussain has said that many of the rebel Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs are mulling a return to the party after Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the BJP.

Speaking to IANS on Thursday, the Congress MP from Karnataka said that many of the 22 rebel MLAs currently in BJP’s ‘safekeeping’ in Bengaluru, are in touch with newly-appointed Karnataka PCC chief D.K. Shivakumar.

Hussain said that the rebels had supported Scindia in his claims for a Rajya Sabha nomination and his appointment as Madhya Pradesh PCC chief but not for joining the BJP. So, many MLAs are in touch to return, he said.

He accused the BJP of trying to usurp power by unfair means wherever the mandate is against it.

The Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh is facing a political crisis after prominent state leader Scindia bid farewell to the party on Tuesday and joined the BJP on Wednesday.

Ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls on March 26, Madhya Pradesh has been witnessing political turmoil for the past 10 days with the ruling Congress and opposition BJP trying to take control of the 230-member Assembly.

Before the crisis broke out, the Congress with 114 members of its own and the support of independents and marginal players, enjoyed the support of 121 members in the House.

The Congress has ferried its MLAs from Madhya Pradesh to Jaipur in Rajasthan for ‘safekeeping’. The BJP has also stepped up efforts to keep its flock of 107 MLAs together by ferrying them to Gurugram.

–IANS

