MP shuts schools for indefinite period to prevent COVID-19 spread

Bhopal, March 14 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh government has ordered closure of all private and government schools in the state for an indefinite period as a precautionary measure against the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), a senior official said on Saturday.

The state is the 11th in the country to shut all the educational institutions amid outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

An official statement issued by Principal Secretary, School Education Department, Rashmi Arun Shami on Friday night, said, all private and government schools would observe holiday temporarily till the next order.

The issued directions come into force with immediate effect. However, teachers and non-teaching staff will have to attend schools during this period, the order stated.

The step to close schools has been taken as a precautionary measure to avoid any outbreak of the disease in view of positive cases reported from different parts of the country, the statement added.

Although 460 cases are under watch, so far no confirmed case of COVID-19 has been reported in the state.

–IANS

naidu/sdr/