MP Speaker asks 7 more rebel MLAs to appear before him

Bhopal, March 14 (IANS) Amid the ongoing tussle for power in Madhya Pradesh, Assembly Speaker N.P. Prajapati on Saturday gave notice to the seven more rebel Congress MLAs to appear before him to discuss the resignations.

On Friday, notices were sent to six rebel Congress MLAs but they did not appear before the Speaker who kept waiting in his chamber of the Assembly all day but the MLAs did not turn up.

Twenty two Congress legislators, close to Jyotiraditya Scindia camp, have submitted their resignations to the Speaker through email out of which 19 are lodged in a Bengaluru resort, but the Speaker have insisted that the legislators will have to put their case in person.

Jeetu Patwari, a minister in Kamal Nath government, reached Bengaluru to meet the MLAs, but was not allowed to meet them.

Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh government is thinking of postponing the floor test if all the MLAs do not appear before the Speaker.

The government may also knock the doors of the Supreme Court if the MLAs do not present themselves before the Speaker.

–IANS

hindi-skp/