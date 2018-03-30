MP spiritual guru says will not accept MoS status

Bhopal, April 4 (IANS) Spiritual guru Uday Singh Deshmukh alias Bhaiyyu Maharaj on Wednesday said he will not accept the Minister of State status conferred on him by the Madhya Pradesh government.

“A post holds no importance for a saint. All he has ought to think of is service to the people. When a post or status does not touch your mind, intellect or conscience, why think about it,” Bhaiyyu Maharaj told IANS on the phone.

He is one of the five saints who are members of a special committee to spread public awareness on conservation of Narmada river and plantation drive and who have been given the MoS status.

He said that though there was no question of disrespecting anyone, it was sure that he would neither share any stage with anyone nor participate in any event.

Bhaiyyu Maharaj said he had no fondness for a particular party or community and his only emphasis was on nationalism.

–IANS

