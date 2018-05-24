MP to bring 237,000 teachers under Education Department

Bhopal, May 29 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday decided to bring 237,000 teachers in the state under the Education Department, thus giving them the benefit of Seventh Pay Commission recommendations from July 1.

The decision was taken at a meeting headed by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

According to an official, 237,000 teachers in the state who come under panchayats or civic bodies had for long been demanding that they be brought under the Education Department.

–IANS

hindi-him/vd