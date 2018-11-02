Mphasis buys US firm to offer public cloud services

Bengaluru, Nov 8 (IANS) Leading IT services firm Mhpasis on Thursday said it acquired Stelligent Systems LLC, a US-based firm, to boost its public cloud service offering, in an all-cash deal for $25 million (Rs 185 crore).

“The acquisition boosts our capability in public cloud with a focus on DevOps, containerisation and augment managed services,” said the city-based company in a statement here.

The Virginia-based Stelligent is a DevOps automation services specialist on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN).

As an arm of the US-based e-tailer Amazon.com, AWS provides on-demand cloud computing platforms to diverse users on a paid subscription basis. It allows subscribers to have a virtual cluster of computers through the internet.

DevOps is a software development methodology that combines software development with IT operations to shorten the systems development life cycle, while delivering features, fixes and updates in close alignment.

“Stelligent helps customers to deploy their software when they want and provides enterprises, including Fortune 500 firms integration and delivery solutions on AWS,” said the statement.

The advent of public cloud infrastructure and SaaS (Software as a Service) has elevated the importance of automation in product development and product engineering for enterprises moving to the cloud.

“With Stelligent and its customers in the AWS ecosystem, we believe we are well positioned to take advantage of this market opportunity. It will also allow us to bring cloud solutions to enterprises in all our client segments,” said Mphasis Chief Executive Nitin Rakesh on the occasion.

Stelligent Chief Executive Bill Santos said his 50 engineers would benefit from being a part of a larger, complementary tech-centric community and serve enteprises in AWS DevOps and DevSecOps at Mphasis.

–IANS

fb/nir