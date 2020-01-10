MPPSC question paper ‘insults’ Bhil community, triggers row

Bhopal, Jan 13 (IANS) The question paper of the recently held Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) examination has raked up a controversy over a derogatory reference to the Bhil community.

The question paper of the competitive examination, conducted by the MPPSC on Sunday, had a “passage” on the Bhil community. One of the passage’s questions allegedly said, “They are financially weak as they spend more than their income.”

The question paper also cited that the community people had “criminal tendencies”, which is one of the reasons for their poverty.

Calling the question paper “insulting”, Opposition leader Gopal Bhargava lashed out at the MPPSC.

“The tribals have made a significant contribution to India’s independence struggle. They are the protectors of our culture. It is an insult to the entire tribal community. Calling the Bhils as ‘criminal minded’ in the PSC question paper is shameful. Kamal Nath should take immediate action against it.”

Laxman Singh, Congress MLA and brother of former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh, has expressed his displeasure over the PSC question paper and demanded action.

He tweeted, “I am hurt by the indecent remarks against the Bhil Samaj by the state government’s publication. Not only the officer responsible should be punished, but also the Chief Minister should express regret in the House. After all he is the Chief Minister of the state. This will convey a good message.”

