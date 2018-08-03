MPS to sell generic low-cost medicines at railway stations: Gohain

New Delhi, Aug 9 (IANS) The government on Thursday said that the Railway Board has decided to have Multi Purpose Stalls (MPS) at stations that could soon stock generic low-cost medicines.

“Railway Board has decided that a policy provision will be made that existing Multi Purpose Stalls at Railway stations may be authorized to stock generic low-cost medicines also in accordance with the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) scheme,” Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain said in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha.

Gohain also said that at present three chemist stalls are operational, one each at Mumbai Churchgate, Mumbai Central and Andheri Railway stations.

He said that under the existing MPS policy, in order to have single outlet or stall at platforms for non-catering items required during travelling, it has been decided such stalls wherein items permitted for sale are miscellaneous items, books or magazines or newspaper, chemists stall items-OTC (over the counter) medicines and non-pharmacy items like dry or spray milk powder and others.

“In the MPS policy, retailers or individuals or self-help groups (SHGs) or registered sole proprietorship firms or a partnership firm or company, incorporated under Partnership Act, 1932 or Companies Act, 1956 amended from time to time are eligible to participate in the bidding process,” he added.

–IANS

aks/qd/sed