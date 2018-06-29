MRF slick tyres receives favourable response from bike racers

Chennai, July 5 (IANS) MRF’s slick tyre received appreciation from all riders who used it during the free practice session as the second round of the MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship, commenced at the MMRT circuit here on Thursday.

The slick tyreswere supplied for the premier Super Sport Indian (165cc) and the Pro-Stock 301-400cc classes.

The impact of the slick tyres, being used for the first time in the championship, had an immediate impact with timings improving by about two seconds with the likelihood of dropping further at race pace this weekend.

The fastest rider on the track today in the 165cc class, KY Ahamed of TVS Racing, who leads the Super Sport Indian 165cc class following a double win in the first round last month, spoke glowingly about the MRF slick tyres after the practice session.

“We all are very happy with the MRF slick tyres. The tyres offer far better grip and I had more confidence taking the corners than before without any fear of crashing,” Ahamed opined.”I did 1:56 today and I feel, this timing could come down further at race pace. It is just a question of getting used to the slicks and with more confidence, we can go quicker,” he added.

The MRF slick tyres received equally good reviews in the Honda Ten10 camp as experienced international rider Sarath Kumar said: “The slicks are definitely good and we could lean much more in the corners with confidence due to the high grip.”

–IANS

kk/vm