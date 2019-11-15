Mrunal Thakur joins Shahid Kapoor in ‘Jersey’

Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) Actress Mrunal Thakur, who wooed the audience with her performances in movies like “Super 30” and “Batla House”, will now be seen as female lead in Shahid Kapoor’s “Jersey”.

“Jersey” is a Hindi remake of the Telugu hit of the same name.

The Hindi version will be directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who also helmed the original movie.

Excited about sharing screen space with Shahid, Mrunal said: “I’m super excited to play the lead opposite Shahid in ‘Jersey’. When I saw the original film I was bowled over by its passionate emotional journey.

“It felt like I had lived a full lifetime of experiences in those two plus hours. So deep was the affect of the film on me that I couldn’t get it out of my heart the whole night so I immediately watched it again the next day, I can’t wait for Hindi audiences to experience a similar impact!”

Looking at the original version, Mrunal’s character will be the anchor to Shahid’s, who goes on an emotional journey against all odds to play cricket for the country in his mid 30’s, when it’s time for most people to retire from competitive sports.

On casting Mrunal, Gowtam said: “After Shahid came on board, I only had Mrunal on my mind for the lead opposite him, I loved her performance and confidence in ‘Super 30’ opposite Hrithik Roshan and felt she’s perfectly fit for the part in Jersey and will do full justice to the role.”

Produced by Allu Aravind, Aman Gill, Dil Raju, the film is releasing on August 28, 2020.

