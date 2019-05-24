MS Dhoni adds gloss to new TVS Apache

Hosur, May 27 (IANS) Former India skipper MS Dhoni is one of the owners of TVS Motor Company’s Apache RR 310 equipped with a Race Tuned (RT) Slipper Clutch, a statement said.

This upgrade, born out of the rich racing heritage of TVS Racing, enhances the customer’s riding experience as it provides swift gear shifting with low hand fatigue and maintains vehicle stability at high speed during downshifts, especially in corners, the statement read.

Dhoni, currently in the United Kingdom with the Indian team for the World Cup, became the first owner of the TVS Apache RR 310 with ‘Race Tuned (RT) Slipper Clutch’.

“I have been associated with TVS Motor Company for over 12 years and my relationship with the company has only strengthened with each passing year. Being an avid bike enthusiast, I am excited to get the new TVS Apache RR 310 Slipper Clutch variant as it combines a stunning design with exhilarating performance.

“It is also a feeling of immense pride for me to own a super-premium bike from an Indian manufacturer. I wish the team all the very best for their future endeavours and look forward to hitting the road with my new motorcycle.”

