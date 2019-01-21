Much common ground with Bolsonaro: Conte

Davos, Jan 24 (IANS/AKI) Italy and Brazil share “many convergences”, populist premier Giuseppe Conte said on Wednesday after meeting Brazil’s new far-right president Jair Bolsonaro at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

“It was a pleasure to meet Jair Bolsonaro here in Davos. I thanked him again for the help in the Battisti case,” Conte tweeted.

Former far-left militant and convicted murderer Cesare Battisti was extradited to Italy last week and taken to jail. He went to live in Brazil over a decade ago after he escaped from prison in Italy and fled to France in 1981.

“We discussed various topics and there were many convergences between our two countries, especially in the economic and judicial areas,” Conte’s tweet went on.

“See you again soon president,” added the tweet which included a photo of Conte and Bolsanaro’s meeting.

–IANS/AKI

vc