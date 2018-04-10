Mudra scheme helped in self-employment: PM

New Delhi, April 11 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said even though the conventional wisdom says employment is generated either in public or private sector but the Mudra scheme helped in the development of “personal sector” as means of livelihood and self-employment.

Modi, who interacted with over 100 beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana here, said that 11 crore people have so far benefited from the scheme.

The Prime Minister said that one of the aims of this scheme was to increase self-confidence among the people.

According to an official release, Modi also tweeted about the interaction he had and also attached pictures.

“The interaction with Mudra Yojana beneficiaries was extraordinary. It was extremely gladdening to hear about their journeys and how Mudra has transformed their lives,” Modi said.

“Each Mudra beneficiary has an inspiring story. They have attained success due to their hardwork and determination. A few of the beneficiaries also presented their products to me. I thank them for their gesture,” he added.

Launched in 2015, the scheme aimed to cater to entrepreneurs either in early stage of setting up ventures or who required lesser funds to get their businesses running.

Modi said the scheme was a unique initiative “which pins hopes on the skills and strengths of the poor, neo middle class and the middle class”.

“It brings out the entrepreneurial energy in our people and furthers a spirit of self-reliance among them.”

Many of the beneficiaries told the Prime Minister how their lives improved through the use of Mudra loans.

Kiran Kumari, a beneficiary from Bokaro, Jharkhand, who received a loan of Rs 2 lakh, narrated how she started her own toy and gift shop.

Munirabanu Shabbir Hussain Malek from Surat in Gujarat received Rs 1.77 lakh loan. She narrated how she trained to drive an LMV and was now earning Rs 25,000 per month by driving an auto-rickshaw.

–IANS

