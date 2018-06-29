Mueller wants to delay sentencing for Michael Flynn

Washington, June 30 (IANS) Special Counsel Robert Mueller wants to delay the sentencing of former US National Security Adviser Michael Flynn as his office as both parties were not ready with any decision on the matter.

“Due to the status of the Special Counsel’s investigation, the parties do not believe this matter is ready to be scheduled at this time,” CNN quoted a filing as saying on Friday.

They asked for another two months before updating the court again.

This is the third time the lawyers asked to delay Flynn’s sentencing.

Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to investigators in December and is cooperating with the investigation into Russian interference in the election. He has not been sentenced.

Sentencing delays like these could signal the expectations prosecutors have about the length of their investigation.

In short, the request regarding Flynn on Friday suggests the former national security adviser wouldn’t be sentenced before the fall and is still of use to investigators.

Two other defendants in the special counsel’s investigation, however, are moving toward sentencing, reports CNN.

Campaign aide George Papadopoulos is scheduled for sentencing on September 7 for lying. Richard Pinedo, an online auctioneer of fake IDs, will be sentenced in mid-September or later for identity fraud.

Mueller’s prosecutors have continued to bring witnesses before a federal grand jury in DC in recent weeks, indicating they hope to levy more criminal charges.

–IANS

ksk