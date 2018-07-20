Mueller-Wohlfahrt resigns as Germany’s team doctor

Berlin, July 21 (IANS) Hans-Wilhelm Mueller-Wohlfahrt will no longer be the doctor of the German national football team, the 75-year-old has announced.

After 23 years as Germany’s team doctor, Mueller-Wohlfahrt decided to step back to fully focus on his job as Bayern Munich’s team doctor. He already informed head coach Joachim Loew and team manger Oliver Bierhoff, reports Xinhua news agency.

“I had 23 fantastic years in the circle of the national team, with great successes and impressive experiences. During this time wonderful friendships developed and the atmosphere was always characterized by great trust. I wish the national good luck with the restart,” Mueller-Wohlfahrt said on Friday.

The 75-year-old doctor accompanied Germany’s national team for the first time in 1996 when they won the Euro tournament in England. He also took care of the national team in 2014 when the “Nationalmannschaft” clinched the World Cup in Brazil.

“It is very regrettable that he is no longer available for the national team. He is an absolute institution in the medical field, in his word, in his assessment I never had doubts,” Germany’s head coach Loew said in an official statement.

Mueller-Wohlfhart will continue his cooperation with Bayern Munich, for whom he has been working for over 40 years with brief interruptions.

