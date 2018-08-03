‘Mughal-e-Azam: The Musical’ to premiere in Kuala Lumpur

Mumbai, Aug 4 (IANS) “Mughal-e-Azam: The Musical”, the hit stage show based on K. Asif’s 1960 directorial, will premiere in Kuala Lumpur next week.

It will be staged at the Istana Budaya also known as the Palace of Culture in the Malaysian capital on August 10 and August 11, marking the second international tour of the musical extravaganza after Dubai.

The musical will run for about two hours and twenty minutes each night at Istana Budaya. It is in Hindi but there will be two LED screens carrying Bahasa Malaysia and English subtitles.

MI Cultural Event Sdn Bhd (MICE) Director Datuk Nabhesh Khanna, who has been instrumental in taking the musical to Kuala Lumpur, said in a statement: “We have worked very hard to bring the prestigious play to Malaysia. We approached the Indian High Commission which in turn got the Malaysian Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry to be part of the cultural exchange project.

“As such, it is now a government-to-government project.”

The musical’s director Feroz Abbas Khan said the show’s story has an universal appeal which transcends barriers of language and culture.

“It is a story of love that seems to connect with audiences everywhere. We are delighted that the play is travelling to Malaysia as part of a cultural exchange between the two governments. It encourages artistes to work harder when governments support such work, Khan said.

“Mughal-e-Azam: The Musical” has live singing, intricately designed choreography, noteworthy performances, world-class production design and elaborate and elegant costumes by Manish Malhotra.

