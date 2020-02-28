Mughal Gardens to be closed for public from March 7

New Delhi, March 5 (IANS) The iconic Mughal gardens in Rasthrapati Bhavan will be closed for the public from Saturday, March 7 on account of precautionary measures for coronavirus.

“Continuing the precautionary measures at Rashtrapati Bhavan in view of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus, the Mughal Gardens will close for public from Saturday (March 7, 2020) to avoid any large gathering of people,” a Rashtrapati Bhavan statement said.

Following the coronavirus outbreak, the Health Ministry has issued advisories on avoiding large public gatherings. In addition, Holi programmes by top dignitaries have been cancelled.

–IANS

