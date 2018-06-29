Muguruza brushes off discussing Serena’s seeding at Wimbledon

London, July 1 (IANS) Spanish tennis player Garbiñe Muguruza brushed off questions on Sunday about the decision by Wimbledon organizers to give the 25th-seed spot to the United States legend Serena Williams, despite her being ranked world No.181.

Serena, a seven-time Wimbledon champion who has only tentatively returned to competition after maternity leave, was granted the seeded position in recognition of her past successes, a move that has caused controversy among fellow players and others in the tennis world, reports Efe.

“It’s a tournament decision. I feel like, if they seeded her, there are going to be critics, if they don’t, there will be critics — every scenario there’s going to be something,” Muguruza said at a press conference for the grass-court Grand Slam, which kicks off Monday.

“So it is what it is, and she is seeded, the tournament can do it if it wants to,” the 24-year-old Wimbledon defending champion explained.

“Of course she’s a five (or) six-time champion here, so I think it’s in a way understandable,” she added.

Asked about what it means to defend the title she won by defeating Serena’s sister, Venus Williams, Muguruza said that returning to the All England Club brings her “really good memories,” although she said she does not dwell on what happened in 2017.

Muguruza also revealed that winning Wimbledon was more special than claiming the 2016 French Open title, especially in Spain, because “they do not get a lot of winners (like) in the French Open.”

Muguruza, seeded third, is set to begin the defence of her title on Tuesday, when she takes on Britain’s Naomi Broady, world No.138.

