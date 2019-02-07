Mukesh Ambani tops Hurun India Philanthropy list

New Delhi, Feb 9 (IANS) Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani topped the Hurun India Philanthropy List 2018, released on Saturday, with the highest contribution of Rs 437 crore between October 2017 and September 2018.

Ambani was followed by Piramal Group Chairman Ajay Piramal who made Rs 200 crore donations during the period.

The list, compiled by the Hurun Research Institute, ranks individuals from India who donated Rs 10 crore and above between October 1, 2017 and September 30, 2018.

The total Indian philanthropy amount in the list stands at Rs 1,560 crore. The list included 39 Indians.

It showed that education was the most preferred cause for donations, followed by healthcare and rural development.

Ambani’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) expenditure is channelised through Reliance Foundation. Ambani’s philanthropic interests include sectors like education, social, rural development and healthcare.

He was also named the richest Indian by the Barclays Hurun India Rich List for 2018, released in September last year, with a net worth of Rs 3.71 lakh crore as on July 31, 2018.

–IANS

