Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha to wed Piramal scion Anand

Mumbai, May 6 (IANS) Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s daughter Isha will tie the knot with Anand Piramal, son of corporate magnates Ajay Piramal and Swati Piramal, in December this year, family sources said on Sunday.

Anand and Isha have been long-time friends and both the families have known each other for over four decades.

Anand, who reportedly proposed to Isha at a temple in Mahabaleshwar, is the founder of Piramal Realty, one of India’s leading real estate companies.

–IANS

qn/mr/vd